Democrat blog lamenting Democrats inactivity in candidate recruitment for 2022

Democratic blog author, and former press person for Tim Bjorkman, Tom Lawrence is writing today and lamenting South Dakota Democrats for having nothing when it comes to candidates for the 2022 election cycle:
Earlier this year, party chairman Randy Seiler told me he is optimistic about the future.
But in a little more than a year, voters will be casting ballots on three major races as well as numerous other ones. So far, no candidates have emerged for senator, Congress or governor.
I raised this point in February, and now, six months later, no one has stepped to the fore. The clock is ticking louder now.
So, SDDP, just checking in. How goes the search for candidates? Are you ready for 2022?
The word most recently was that State Sen. Troy Heinert was telling colleagues a few weeks back that he was running for Governor, and rumors abounded that Remi Bald Eagle was going to be running for Congress.
Heinert remains the most likely
sacrificial lamb.. er, democrat candidate for Governor. And I notice remibaldeagle.com is now off-line and parked via go daddy, as someone would do if reworking it. Or maybe it’s down to go away.
That still leaves Democrats hunting for someone to take on John Thune on their behalf. Which would be a problem, as that person realistically just doesn’t exist.
The domain could have been renewed last month.
Noem may have a primary problem without calling a special session.
Troy Heinert would be smart to wait until Noem is termed-out. They all would be.
That’s what Billie is doing. Troy will take one for the team to Billie doesn’t have to
Sane candidates don’t want anything to do with thre present socialist, marxist, incompetent democrat party. If the democrats get rid of their present policies and get back to truly caring about the people, candidate recruitment will improve.
The national left-turn of the Democratic Party over the last ten years has been very damaging for SDDP. They need to expand its reach back into suburban voters (especially women) and rural voters. They managed to do that to a certain extent with Billie Sutton and came very close. I don’t see anyone among their current prospective candidates who can do that.
The dumpster fire known as the Democratic Party of South Dakota does not have a chance.
This really is not news that they don’t have any credible candidates. Isn’t that what they have done for the last decade?
Except for Billie Sutton, have any even gotten within 10 points?
This is a continued regurgitation of the same old story – the SDDP has no plan or pathway towards growing candidates while getting itself out of financial hot water. Viable Democratic candidates in South Dakota are far and few between. Again, this is old news but I guess a bit interesting coming from an apparent insider. As I’ve always said, a strong two-party system makes for an even stronger, accountable, representative government. SDDP needs to get its head out of its behind and rebuild a party that focuses on South Dakota issues, not the issues the left-wing nut bags in DC are always railing about.