Dems announce D34 replacement, but not seeing that on the SOS website

Rapid City Democrats were announcing yesterday that they had a replacement for the Democrat running for District 34 Senate.. but I’m not seeing that on the Secretary of State’s website:

District 34 Senate candidate Michael Calabrese (D) withdrew his candidacy last week, the Pennington County Democratic Party announced on Monday. Kehala Two Bulls will take his place on the ticket to represent the district, which encompasses west Rapid City and portions of Pennington County.

“It wasn’t something I went looking for, but people reached out to me from the Democratic Party and expressed that they really needed a candidate and asked if I would consider it,” Two Bulls said.

The only problem with the replacement? The hard deadline to have it in the office was Tuesday. And I don’t see it on the Secretary of State’s candidate list.

Uh oh. Maybe they should have waited to make that announcement?