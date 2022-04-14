Fred Deutsch had offered a measure to amend the articles of impeachment to remove the portions regarding malfeasance, which was heard, and quickly voted down. Voting in favor of the measure were Representatives Dennert, Deutsch, Hanson, Gubernatorial Candidate Steve Haugaard, Karr, Ladner, Marty, May, Miskimins, Otten, Overweg, Perry, Soye, Stevens, Vasgaard, Weis, and Speaker Gosch.
Excused were Scott Odenbech (again, recused), and Marli Wiese. Continuing to not do her job is Congressional Candidate Taffy Howard who is 2 for 2 in skipping votes in this matter.
5 thoughts on “Deutsch Motion to Amend fails 19-48, with 3 excused. Taffy Howard misses another vote.”
did I hear it correctly, that Goodwin doesn’t think anybody calls 911 when they hit deer?
I never have….
Vic Nemec did!!
That’s what he said. When I hit a deer once, I called the administrative office of the Sheriff when I got to town.
the body shops aren’t supposed to fix your car if you don’t have a red tag, right?