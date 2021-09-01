Did the Argus do any checking on diversity of political thought?

The Argus Leader is busy clucking today as they pat themselves on the back for trying to represent their community better based on the color of people’s skin and their gender:

Our challenge was compounded by the fact that we haven’t spent enough time building meaningful relationships in the Black community or working to include our Indigenous, Latinx and Asian neighbors in our coverage. and.. The Argus Leader team has seven women and eight men. Our management team of three has one woman on it. We are closer to parity on gender, but still have work to do.

If they’re concerned with representing the diversity of their community, I can’t help but wonder how many Republican/Conservative reporters they have on staff, and what they’ve done to increase the representation of conservative voices?

They can’t make hiring decisions that way? Well, they’re going on about their racial and gender initiatives, and I didn’t think they were supposed to make hiring decisions based on that, either.

Just holding them to account, as they asked.

(I might yank his chain on occasion, but I do have to say that their current political reporter Joe Sneve is head and shoulders above the prior political reporter in that regard. Now if the entire newsroom would reflect the political makeup of the community. )