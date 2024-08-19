District 3 State Rep. Brandei Schaefbauer files for divorce in Roberts County

It does not look like Representative Brandei Schaefbauer had a good July. First she paid a speeding ticket she received in Potter County. And then she filed for divorce.

The filing, dated July 9th, cites “irreconcilable differences” and states further grounds exist under SDCL 25-4-2 (1) and (2). Those sections are regarding (1) Adultery; and (2) Extreme cruelty.

The filing also requests that alimony be provided for the District 3 State Representative.

No response has been filed in the civil action at this time.