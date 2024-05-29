Doeden PAC blasting text messages with fake attacks on Jordan Youngberg, claiming he supports LGBTQ agenda and planned parenthood.

Tom Pischke’s minders must be seeing some problems in Tom’s campaign. Because last night, they launched a below-the-belt false attack through the group being run by their buddy, the thick-necked, greasy weasel known as Toby Doeden.

With an attack that wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card, rounds of fake and unsubstantiated text messages fanned out across District 25 claiming Jordan Youngberg “supports the LGBTQ agenda” and “planned parenthood,” and actually claimed Youngberg is “so clearly a covert member of the Democrat Party.”

When attacking, it helps is something is demonstrably provable. But this text message reads like it was authored by someone in middle school. (He’s running in your district as a Republican?!? Yeah right…). More often than not, when attacks are this shrill, there’s a problem.

I have the feeling that Tom & Toby’s attacks might be a sign that they see it slipping away, and it’s an act of desperation.

Less than a week to go, so we’ll have to watch and see what other schoolyard taunts they try to throw out there.