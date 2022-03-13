Electronic Billboards scolding legislators for foot-dragging on impeachment up in Sioux Falls

@SoDakCampaigns

This was not something I expected to hear about this afternoon. Readers have been sending me notes today regarding several billboards going up in Sioux Falls this weekend scolding impeachment committee members over foot-dragging in the matter of their review.

Billboards have been posted at the corner of 12th and Kiwanis at the Lewis drug parking lot and on east 10th street Sioux Falls next to Eastway Bowling Alley blasting Steve Haugaard, Spencer Gosch, Jon Hansen and Democrat Jamie Smith asking what they “are trying to hide,” and demanding that they “Impeach the Attorney General Now.”

The Billboards are paid for by the Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions, which had sent out a press release earlier this week explaining how they were going to “educate citizens on how their representatives vote on critical issues, frame the debate to advance conservative principles, and generate support for Governor Noem’s agenda.”

And they are definitely framing the debate.

13 thoughts on “Electronic Billboards scolding legislators for foot-dragging on impeachment up in Sioux Falls”

  2. Who really needs Democrats in South Dakota anymore. It’s either going to be the Republican One Party or the Republican Two Party. This is just foolish.

  3. Watching the SDGOP disintegrating over it’s own inertia is very telling. Mrs. Noem’s antics are nothing short of nanny statism. Is she having DCI listening to phone conversations and hacking emails, too?

  7. Prosecutors: DO NOT RELEASE THE VIDEOS
    Noem: I am releasing the videos
    Prosecutor: “This is unethical, unprecedented and should not have happened”
    Noem: I am going to release more
    JUDGE ORDERS NOEM TO STOP

    Illegal Robocalls happen implicating that Noem is Behind it

    Noem continues to have information released that is biased and selective

    Noem puts out video where she calls 18 legislators from House and Senate and AG corrupt

    Noem pays Dakota Institute to put up Billboards to further aggravate legislators

    –I agree with the prosecutor–Unprecedented, unethical and should not happen

    1. Now THIS post is interesting!!! if the video’s true (WITH IRREFUTABLE EVIDENCE AND NOT HEARSAY) then 18 legislators have some ‘splainin’ to do!!! If it isn’t, then the governor should be facing a massive class action slander lawsuit…or 18 of them!

  9. Everybody has had learning experiences from the past or sordid affairs or embarrassing moments or even setups, blackmail, or extortion.

    The present political climate is such that any of this stuff for any person could be trotted out to cause damage in election years.

    It’s like the Sword of Damocles hanging over all of us no matter how spit-shine clean we think we are.

    I would like to work to change that, and to make political decisions based on who a person has become while not focusing so much on the journey preceding.

    The leadership of our society has devolved since the decadence of the last century, and I’m not sure if this is a symptom or a cause. But these billboards don’t cause me to change my opinion in the least.

    If the impeachment continues, I’d like to read the psychological profile/disposition of the victim of the crash.

    So sorry, but I have a hard time trusting pharma, and an even harder time trusting our present leadership.

