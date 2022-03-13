Electronic Billboards scolding legislators for foot-dragging on impeachment up in Sioux Falls

This was not something I expected to hear about this afternoon. Readers have been sending me notes today regarding several billboards going up in Sioux Falls this weekend scolding impeachment committee members over foot-dragging in the matter of their review.

Billboards have been posted at the corner of 12th and Kiwanis at the Lewis drug parking lot and on east 10th street Sioux Falls next to Eastway Bowling Alley blasting Steve Haugaard, Spencer Gosch, Jon Hansen and Democrat Jamie Smith asking what they “are trying to hide,” and demanding that they “Impeach the Attorney General Now.”

The Billboards are paid for by the Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions, which had sent out a press release earlier this week explaining how they were going to “educate citizens on how their representatives vote on critical issues, frame the debate to advance conservative principles, and generate support for Governor Noem’s agenda.”

And they are definitely framing the debate.