This was not something I expected to hear about this afternoon. Readers have been sending me notes today regarding several billboards going up in Sioux Falls this weekend scolding impeachment committee members over foot-dragging in the matter of their review.
Billboards have been posted at the corner of 12th and Kiwanis at the Lewis drug parking lot and on east 10th street Sioux Falls next to Eastway Bowling Alley blasting Steve Haugaard, Spencer Gosch, Jon Hansen and Democrat Jamie Smith asking what they “are trying to hide,” and demanding that they “Impeach the Attorney General Now.”
The Billboards are paid for by the Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions, which had sent out a press release earlier this week explaining how they were going to “educate citizens on how their representatives vote on critical issues, frame the debate to advance conservative principles, and generate support for Governor Noem’s agenda.”
And they are definitely framing the debate.
13 thoughts on “Electronic Billboards scolding legislators for foot-dragging on impeachment up in Sioux Falls”
So an organization admittedly connected to the Governor is doing this? Oof
Who really needs Democrats in South Dakota anymore. It’s either going to be the Republican One Party or the Republican Two Party. This is just foolish.
Watching the SDGOP disintegrating over it’s own inertia is very telling. Mrs. Noem’s antics are nothing short of nanny statism. Is she having DCI listening to phone conversations and hacking emails, too?
Probably not since DCI works for the AG.
They do realize Spencer Gosch does not live in Sioux Falls right?
This is just going to make the legislators angrier at her. Really dumb.
Prosecutors: DO NOT RELEASE THE VIDEOS
Noem: I am releasing the videos
Prosecutor: “This is unethical, unprecedented and should not have happened”
Noem: I am going to release more
JUDGE ORDERS NOEM TO STOP
Illegal Robocalls happen implicating that Noem is Behind it
Noem continues to have information released that is biased and selective
Noem puts out video where she calls 18 legislators from House and Senate and AG corrupt
Noem pays Dakota Institute to put up Billboards to further aggravate legislators
–I agree with the prosecutor–Unprecedented, unethical and should not happen
Now THIS post is interesting!!! if the video’s true (WITH IRREFUTABLE EVIDENCE AND NOT HEARSAY) then 18 legislators have some ‘splainin’ to do!!! If it isn’t, then the governor should be facing a massive class action slander lawsuit…or 18 of them!
Noem lied multiple times….better grab the state check book
Heh you must be new here.
Mob rule in SD, so sad.
Everybody has had learning experiences from the past or sordid affairs or embarrassing moments or even setups, blackmail, or extortion.
The present political climate is such that any of this stuff for any person could be trotted out to cause damage in election years.
It’s like the Sword of Damocles hanging over all of us no matter how spit-shine clean we think we are.
I would like to work to change that, and to make political decisions based on who a person has become while not focusing so much on the journey preceding.
The leadership of our society has devolved since the decadence of the last century, and I’m not sure if this is a symptom or a cause. But these billboards don’t cause me to change my opinion in the least.
If the impeachment continues, I’d like to read the psychological profile/disposition of the victim of the crash.
So sorry, but I have a hard time trusting pharma, and an even harder time trusting our present leadership.