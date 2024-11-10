Ezra Hays continuing to text blast people about SDGOP Chairman race

Ezra Hays is back this afternoon campaigning to run for State GOP Chair:

Today, GOP Chair wannabe Ezra Hays is again text blasting message recipients that he’s going to be following up with them to discuss “his plan to strengthen” the Republican party.

What can we anticipate his master plan is going to be? We might have some idea as he explained his vision of the Republican Party in September to Former US Senate hopeful Mark Mowry:

“In South Dakota the Republican Party is not strong enough to rein in politicians when it is needed, thats why I feel that we need a stronger party, to be able exact our values when needed.”

Basically, he wants to demand that candidates follow what he says blindly, or his version of the Republican party will “rein them in.” At the same time Chris Larson has issued his party purge list, his buddy Ezra Hayes joins him in wanting to be the GOP’s thought police as it’s new chair.

Telling candidates what they’re allowed to think, and purging the Republican Party of the rest?

Why does this not sound like the Republican party we’re used to? Or even the America?