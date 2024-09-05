Ezra Hays, head of “No on Amendment H” effort wants GOP to “exact our values when needed” from candidates

This morning on facebook, I caught this comment from Ezra Hays (leader of the No on Amendment H effort) explaining why he has taken on the task of opposing open primaries.

Because he believes that the Republican Party should have more control over it’s candidates:

Ezra Hayes explicitly notes: “In South Dakota the Republican Party is not strong enough to rein in politicians when it is needed, thats why I feel that we need a stronger party, to be able exact our values when needed.“

Which politicians exactly does he believe he needs the Republican to rein in? Does he think the SDGOP should be able to tell the House Majority Leader to toe the line? Or Congressman Dusty Johnson.. Quit being so wonky and reading that legislation – you just vote how we tell you to. Senator Thune, you might be next in line to lead the US Senate, but we’re in command here.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA! That’s a laugh riot.

Speaking as someone who has worked for and with the Republican Party for decades to elect candidates, I will be the first to tell you this is the absolute height of hubris. The Republican Party is supposed to be there as an affiliation and a vehicle to help get candidates elected by being partners with those who would represent the party. And it’s a two way street. Give and take. The Republican Party has helped it’s candidates, and in return, candidates affiliate and organize along party lines, which benefits the party.

Unfortunately, with the tenor of politics in recent years as people have been driven away from participating in politics, this is what you get. Party organizations are able to do less and less for candidates, because they can’t raise money, and are focusing on the wrong things. Yet, there is an increasing expectation of control over the candidates.

Ezra Hays may want to “exact our values when needed” from candidates and officeholders. But I don’t think he’s going to get it.