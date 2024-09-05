Pierre Street, Pierre, SD street scene before the railroad ridge.

Senator Brent Hoffman was kind enough to send me this antique photo/cabinet card taken of Pierre Street in Pierre, SD.

Dating it, it is definitely pre-1907 when the railroad bridge was built, as there’s an unobstructed view to the Pierre Courthouse before the top of it was removed, and a lot of remodeling has taken place.

I’m guessing the photo was taken just back from present day Sioux Avenue, where most of the buildings on the left and right are gone; with the Federal Building replacing the buildings on the left, and Walgreens now on the right.

Thank you Senator for the blast from the Capital City’s past!