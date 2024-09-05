Senator Brent Hoffman was kind enough to send me this antique photo/cabinet card taken of Pierre Street in Pierre, SD.
Dating it, it is definitely pre-1907 when the railroad bridge was built, as there’s an unobstructed view to the Pierre Courthouse before the top of it was removed, and a lot of remodeling has taken place.
I’m guessing the photo was taken just back from present day Sioux Avenue, where most of the buildings on the left and right are gone; with the Federal Building replacing the buildings on the left, and Walgreens now on the right.
Thank you Senator for the blast from the Capital City’s past!
4 thoughts on “Pierre Street, Pierre, SD street scene before the railroad ridge.”
I think the image is taken from just behind Dakota Avenue, looking down Pierre Street. Take a look at a street view on your map app of choice. Great post, Pat!
I actually did that, because I was questioning that myself, but I think it’s a block closer. It’s deceptive, because the Railroad Bridge isn’t there.
You have Banquet Grocery on the left, then moving towards the camera, across the street from that is now the Iron Horse Parking Lot. Then, the present day Railroad Bridge, then the Federal Building.
(I will figure it out conclusively, but I need to work. LOL)
Pat, I might have a couple different perspectives.
1) That could be a previous Court House. I’m guessing the current court house, without the tower……was built way after this picture.
2) The east-west street in the front of this picture is possibly Dakota Avenue. The store on the left would be (back in the 1960s) Tony Clothing and the store on the right would be Coast to Coast.
Thanks for sharing the pic
It’s a great picture, Pat. My guess is before 1904 or about that time when many pictures were being taken of the building of the Capitol. My Grandmother lived in Fort Pierre then, with the Jeffries family who were publishers of the Stock Grower News. She said there was great excitement about Capitol location and the building of the present Capitol which lasted for several years. My grandmother said they often took the “ferry” across the river to partake in all the special events. She attended the 1904 Inaugural Ball with Scotty Philip’s girls and Regina Rousseau (she married Billy Powell).