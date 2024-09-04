Western SD Catholic Foundation Director using his current job to promote his political causes?

Here’s something that hit facebook this week:

The Western South Dakota Catholic Foundation is blasting out a message out on Facebook promoting the Protecting South Dakota Kids political organization on Initiated Measure 29.

Is the foundation adding something new to the organization’s causes and goals? So, they’re supporting Seminarian Education, AND fighting the devil’s lettuce?

Or maybe it has something to do with the Western SD Catholic Foundation being led by Jim Kinyon, who also leads the Protecting SD Kids Political Committee. Which if you read Senator Lee Schoenbeck’s recent guest post, noted how they used funds from the group – including donations from the Presentation Sisters – to send to his favorite candidates, you have to wonder what’s going on.

Which seems to be bleeding over to unrelated, but connected organizations.