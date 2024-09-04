Toby Doeden putting on dumpster fyre-fest, where you can sponsor a table tent for Toby for $1750.

Boy. Someone votes in their first Republican Primary, and they get delusions of grandeur. I feel like I need to animate the dumpster logo, and have tacky fireworks shooting out of it as I write about Toby Doeden’s latest dumpster fire. Because according to the ads he’s blasting across facebook, he’s allegedly putting on a self-congratulatory dinner in Sioux Falls in 3 weeks, where the details are secret, unless you fork over $250 for a general admission ticket.

Does that seem light on details? Well, it is.

In fact, all of the details are secret.. unless you’re going to buy a ticket – and then you’ll find out, according to the rules of his ..dumpster fyre-fest:

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Dakota First Action Victory Gala! This exclusive event brings together passionate supporters, community leaders, and key figures dedicated to the future of South Dakota and our great nation. Your attendance will not only provide you with a night of inspiration, networking, and entertainment but also directly contribute to the critical work of electing bold conservatives at every level of government in South Dakota. The Victory Gala will feature an unforgettable group of distinguished speakers, live music, a gourmet dinner, and an exciting auction. A night you won’t want to miss! Secure your tickets now to guarantee your spot at the premier event of the season. Together, we can make a difference! Ticket Options: • VIP Admission: $500 – Includes premium seating, a pre-event cocktail hour with speakers, a VIP gift bag • General Admission: $250 – Includes entry, dinner, and entertainment. *Event details to come after ticket purchase*

So, it’s not just a dinner with Doeden, he might let Taffy Howard or Steve Haugaard or someone from that wing of the party have the podium. But you won’t know who the speakers are until you’ve already dropped $250. But it gets better! Because there are sponsorships. Many, many sponsorships:

Chairman’s Sponsorship – $17,500

Includes:

Ten VIP tickets with center stage, premium dinner seating Mix and mingle in VIP Reception Room one hour prior to event with photo op, unlimited premium drinks, and passed hors d’oeuvres Option to host keynote speaker at your dinner table Title Sponsor recognition on the front cover of Dinner program Additional full-page ad in the Dinner program as well as additional mention in the program in the sponsor list section Verbal acknowledgement and on-screen recognition throughout event Media coverage & recognition on the website

..and we quickly move down through many levels to such prime positions as Favor Sponsor – $2,000, and Centerpiece and Floral Sponsor – $1,750.

I’m shocked, I tell you – shocked – that they skipped the opportunity to charge people $1000 to be the coat check sponsor.

As someone who has been involved in events for the Republican Party as well as a non-profit group, It’s challenging enough to sell tickets when you have a marquee event or speaker and you actually publicize it.

I will be curious to see how that it works for them when the time of the event is secret, the location of the event is secret, and the main attraction they’ve laid out big cash to appear is secret. (I had one person suggest it might be a luminary such as the Pillow Guy, but I’m wagering someone from the Congressional Freedom Caucus).

Saddle up..