Gov. Noem Appoints Dr. Madhu Gottumukkala as BIT Commissioner

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced the appointment of Dr. Madhu Gottumukkala as Commissioner of the Bureau of Information and Telecommunications (BIT). His appointment will be effective on Monday, September 9, 2024.

“South Dakota has made tremendous investments to improve our IT infrastructure, and Madhu is the right person to carry that momentum forward,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “He will focus on putting our citizens first, protecting their data, and helping all of state government serve the people of South Dakota.”

Madhu holds a Master of Science in Computer Science Engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington, a Master of Business Administration in Engineering and Technology Management from the University of Dalla, and a PhD in Information Systems from Dakota State University.

With over 20 years of experience in IT, Madhu has held various leadership roles, including as Senior Director of IT for Business Solutions at Sanford Health from 2019 until earlier this year. He recently began serving as the Chief Technology Officer for BIT. Madhu also serves on the Advisory Committee of the College of Business and Information Systems at Dakota State University.

“I’m truly honored and excited to step into the role of Commissioner for BIT. I’m deeply grateful to Governor Noem for the trust placed in me and eager to make a meaningful impact by driving innovative and secure technology solutions across our state,” said Dr. Madhu Gottumukkala. “I look forward to working closely with our government and communities to enhance our digital infrastructure, empower our citizens, and build a stronger, more connected future for all South Dakotans.”

Madhu and his wife, Vasantha, are proud parents of two boys, aged 17 and 13. The family shares a love for the outdoors and has explored every state park in South Dakota. In their free time, they can often be found camping, hiking, or unwinding by a lake. Madhu, an avid motorcycle enthusiast and old Western movie lover, also has a deep passion for technology. He is constantly researching and exploring emerging technologies, driven by a commitment to applying them in ways that better serve the community.

You can find a photo of Dr. Madhu Gottumukkala here.