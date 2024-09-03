Amendment H Spokesman has message for Republicans

From my mailbox, Joe Kirby, Spokesman for the Amendment H open primaries measure has a message for Republicans on why they should support Amendment H.

For your consideration:

The Republican Party in South Dakota needs a new election system. The party is fractured, with fringe elements dominating the state conventions and primaries. Mainstream Republicans (aka RINOs) are increasingly marginalized, and the party’s elected officials no longer consistently represent traditional South Dakota conservative values. This shift threatens the state’s historically stable, business-friendly environment.

Despite these challenges, party bosses remain defensive, refusing to acknowledge the issues. Their loyalty seems more aligned with their view of party interests than with the well-being of the state and its voters.

Open primaries would broaden the party’s base and allow South Dakota’s traditional conservative values to dominate our politics once again. Vote YES on H!

Joe Kirby