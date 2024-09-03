Amendment H Spokesman has message for Republicans

From my mailbox, Joe Kirby, Spokesman for the Amendment H open primaries measure has a message for Republicans on why they should support Amendment H.
The Republican Party in South Dakota needs a new election system. The party is fractured, with fringe elements dominating the state conventions and primaries. Mainstream Republicans (aka RINOs) are increasingly marginalized, and the party’s elected officials no longer consistently represent traditional South Dakota conservative values. This shift threatens the state’s historically stable, business-friendly environment.
Despite these challenges, party bosses remain defensive, refusing to acknowledge the issues. Their loyalty seems more aligned with their view of party interests than with the well-being of the state and its voters.
Open primaries would broaden the party’s base and allow South Dakota’s traditional conservative values to dominate our politics once again. Vote YES on H!
Joe Kirby
Amendment H has picked up a few advocates who are active Republican elected officials, including State Senator Michael Rohl.
You can find out more about Amendment H here.
But it doesn’t guarantee them on the general election…
“Open Primaries gives South Dakota’s 150,000 independent voters the right to vote in primaries.”
If I was a dem or an independent I would rather be on the general election ballot than a primary ballot.
As a SD citizen I would rather have the two most popular candidates in the general elections.
If all this did was let independents vote in gop primaries it wouldn’t be so bad. This allows dems to vote in gop primaries. What’s the point of parties then also what is the point of a primary let’s just have a general election.
Amendment H = No libertarians, No independents, no small parties, likely no dems.
False – it doesn’t let Dems vote in the Republican primary – it completely gets rid of party primaries that are funded by the state and creates a South Dakota Primary.
Citizens deserve to have real choices during elections. Who is the last libertarian to win an election?
I always find it interesting when the opponents talk they say the don’t want Democrats or Republicans picking their candidates – but when you replace Democrat or Republican with “South Dakotans” you realize how wrong your stated point is. South Dakotans deserve to elect South Dakota’s leaders.
It also might split one party’s votes if there are more than one candidate of one political persuasion vs one of another. Look at Alaska. Two Republicans ran against each other, beat each other up, and the lone democrat won, even though Republicans had more total votes.
Vote no!
Please reread your statement. That’s not possible with a top 2 primary. If there are 2 republicans and a Democrat in the primary, the republicans split and the Dem wins the primary, but then one of the republicans still advances to the fall race against the Democrat.
That was in a special election to replace a politician who had died, I grant you that. But the idea holds true. In a jungle primary, which is what this would be, dems could cross over to sink a GOP candidate and end up with two dem candidates, or vice versa. If independents want to vote for a certain candidate in a certain election, just register with that party, vote, and switch back after the primary. No one is prevented from voting in a primary now.
