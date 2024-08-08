Guest Column: Protecting South Dakota Kids Isn’t An Anti-Recreational Marijuana Group Anymore by Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck

Protecting South Dakota Kids Isn’t An Anti-Recreational Marijuana Group Anymore

By Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck

Right before the primary election in June I saw the logo For Protecting South Dakota Kids on a candidate’s campaign piece! Given that most people thought this organization was about fighting recreational marijuana and the upcoming ballot issue – that seemed really strange. In fact, it was organized as a “Statewide Ballot Question Committee” and says so right on the front of their publicly filed report.

Protecting SD Kids Termination Report on Scribd (Protecting SD Kids Ballot Question Committee Filing, signed May 1, 2014)

I called the group’s leader, Jim Kinyon, and asked what was going on. He said they were endorsing candidates based on the “objective” standard of their scorecard that I could “go check on our website.” I did. Jim Kinyon didn’t tell the truth.

To be clear, I oppose recreational marijuana. While their ratings obviously don’t mean much as seen below, Kinyon’s group rates me 100% A+ on the subject. In the last election, I wrote a personal check and did a bunch of radio ads in our community on why legalizing marijuana is a bad idea. Unlike Jim Kinyon, I think this issue is bigger than personal political agendas.

HOW KINYON’s FLIP FLOP CAME TO LIGHT

List of candidate campaign donations from Protecting SD Kids PAC (May 7, 2024)

Legislator Ratings from ProtectingSDKids.com

Rep Byron Callies

Our House member Byron Callies has a 100% A+ rating by Kinyon’s group. His website lists Byron as one the legislators they “honored!” Guess what “honored” means to Kinyon’s group? Byron had an opponent this primary that, particularly on pharmaceuticals, could best be described as odd. Kinyon’s group gave out $30,000 to candidates and the largest checks were for $2,500 according to their public report. Given Rep. Byron Callies attained their highest rating and was somebody they “honored” you would assume he got $2,500. You would be wrong! They contributed to his opponent. Byron is retired military. Pretty sure that’s not what “honored” meant his world.

Kinyon’s group is now clearly about some very different “unique” political scorecard of Kinyon’s and as you’ll see below it is even worse.

Senator Randy Deibert

Senator Deibert had a primary in June. He has a 100% A+ rating from Kinyon’s group and is described by Kinyon’s website as having “earned high honors.” Sounds like a candidate for a $2,500 highest honor contribution, right? Wrong. Zero support.

Tamara Groves

Tamara ran unopposed in the primary and has no voting record and doesn’t appear on the “objective list” Kinyon said he used. Probably no check or some nominal one, right? Nope. Maximum contribution of $2,500 ! Noticing a trend here? This PAC is not about what Jim Kinyon has been telling people it is about – but it gets worse.

Brenda Lawrence

Brenda Lawrence ran in 2020 and didn’t make the ballot due to insufficient signatures. By 2022 the old “Cathedral District” had been redistricted into a competitive district and a solid recruit stepped up to take on Sen. Nesiba. Brenda Lawrence successfully challenged the stronger candidates’ petitions, which she has a right to do. Once she knocked the solid GOP candidate out, she proceeded to barely run a campaign (turning down help) and handed the seat to Sen Nesiba.

Sen Nesiba has a voting record with Kinyon’s group of an F at 8%, tying for their worst rating in the Senate. So, no money for the Lawrence that helped the pro-pot crowd, right? Wrong. $1,000 was diverted from the fall ballot campaign to give to Ms. Lawrence’s next failed race!

Senator Helene Duhamel

Not only is Helene Duhamel 100% A+ rated by Kinyon’s group, she has been the Senate leader on this issue. The major victory Kinyon claims from the last session was a bill Senator Duhamel shepherded through the state senate – and it was no easy path.

Helene chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and works for law enforcement as a day job. She has a tough general election coming. She sounds like Kinyon’s most obvious $2,500 contribution for the season, right? Wrong! Even though others who have hurt the cause or not proven themselves received big checks, our champion on this issue received zilch!

It gets weirder. In April, Jim Kinyon was asked by the Independent candidate running against Senator Duhamel for a signature on their petition. Given that Senator Duhamel had earned, in Jim Kenyon’s words on his website, “high honors”, you would assume he declined. You would be wrong. Jim Kinyon abandoned his group’s Senate leader on his issue and his objectives have changed.

Jim Kinyon only told a 25% truth

If you compare the public record of where Kinyon diverted the ballot money issue in races, only 25% went to those that were on his proven “objective” scorecard. Oddly, of the 25%, half didn’t get to the A+100% voting record mark – but still got some of the money that could have been spent on the fall ballot issue.

So, it is clear that these funds were disbursed on some very different standard by Jim Kinyon.

The Public Can’t Trust the Protecting South Dakota Kids group.

The original group was a Statewide Ballot Question Committee to try and stop legalizing marijuana. If you asked most of us that care, we’d still say that was their mission. We would be wrong!

In May, Jim Kinyon terminated the Statewide Ballot Question Committee and moved all their funds into a PAC he controls. The entity no longer is about stopping the recreational ballot initiative, now it is for Kinyon’s very far right political agenda.

List of Itemized donors from Protecting SD Kids PAC filing

Sadly, but a little bit humorous is that he duped the Presentation Sisters out of a check for this effort. He talked nuns out of their money, but used it for another purpose. Their political agenda does not match where Kinyon ultimately diverted the money – and anyone who ever went to parochial school can tell you that if you’re foolish enough to tell a fib to a nun, there will be some ‘splain’n to do there.

Protecting Sd Kids Pac on Scribd

And that is the sad ending to this story. The primary election campaign finance reports reveal what Jim Kinyon did to distort the battle against recreational marijuana, and he knows better. He’s the Executive Director of the Western South Dakota Catholic Foundation. He understands public trust that follows donated funds. When you pull a fast one, you don’t get that back. He and his friends didn’t need to wreck another South Dakota institution.

They could have set up their Kinyon’s Wackadoodles PAC, put the money there, and spent it the same. They wouldn’t have duped the Sisters, but they didn’t get much there. They couldn’t have misused the logo to dupe voters, and that is a good thing. More importantly, they wouldn’t have damaged the reputation of an entity for their short-term political gain.

We saw the same thing in the public report of South Dakota Right to Life. For a long time, real conservatives have complained about the erosion of important institutions – now you can see first-hand how it happens.