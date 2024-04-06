Fall River County GOP scorecarding GOP primary candidates. Since when did County GOP groups start this?

You know, winning elections in South Dakota was fun while it lasted.

Because, aside from the nuttery in Minnehaha County, other Republican county organizations are taking it upon themselves to get active in primary elections, and try to determine who is the better or worse Republican in races. Such as this GOP platform “survey” from the Fall River County Republican Party where it says it’s designed to determine whether someone is a “Republican or a RINO:”

FRC_GOPPlatformSurvey by Pat Powers

If County Party organizations want to get involved in primary elections, they should make the decision to do so as a Central Committee. Because – supposedly – to this point, the party was supposed to stay out of them.

Although, we do learn that it appears that Fall River County is as weary of Matthew Monfore as much as the rest of us.