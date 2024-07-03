Fred Deutsch offers thoughts; supports our current system of electronic ballot counting

From Facebook, State Rep. Fred Deutsch who was not successful in moving to the State Senate this last month offers his thoughts on the recount process, as well as his support for our current system of electronic ballot counting:



POST-ELECTION THOUGHTS: Because so many friends and supporters asked me to go through the election recount, I opted to oblige. Six different recount committees were established, one in each county in my District.

As far as the process, each ballot was individually reviewed by the committee, along with simultaneous review by me and my opponent. They were then hand-counted, and then fed into the tabulator machine.

The hand-count, the tabulator count, and the Election Day tabulator count all matched in each county except for a few voter errors (e.g. one voter put a check mark in the oval instead of filling it in). As a result, I gained a single vote – – not near enough to impact the results.

There are some people in our state who are concerned with the accuracy of these machines. After going through this pain-staking process looking at each ballot, I have zero concerns about accuracy.

Six different machines with six different auditors were all bulls-eye accurate each time, except for a few human errors.

I’m grateful the process exists to allow candidates to request recounts in close elections, and I’m grateful to the people in each county (18 people total) who gave up time to make sure our election was accurate. The entire process was professional and transparent, and frankly made me proud to be a South Dakotan.