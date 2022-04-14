From the Constitution.. the sections governing impeachment. Majority to move forward from House, 2/3 if it goes to Senate.

From the South Dakota State Constitution, here are the portions under ARTICLE XVI which cover impeachment which are of particular importance in the Jason Ravnsborg matter today:

§ 1. Power of impeachment in house—Majority required. The house of representatives shall have the sole power of impeachment. The concurrence of a majority of all members elected shall be necessary to an impeachment.

§ 2. Trial of impeachments–Presiding officer. All impeachments shall be tried by the senate. When sitting for that purpose the senators shall be upon oath or affirmation to do justice according to law and evidence. No person shall be convicted without the concurrence of two-thirds of the members elected. When the Governor or lieutenant governor is on trial the presiding judge of the Supreme Court shall preside.

§ 3. Officers subject to impeachment–Grounds–Removal from office–Criminal prosecution. The Governor and other state and judicial officers, except county judges, justices of the peace and police magistrates, shall be liable to impeachment for drunkenness, crimes, corrupt conduct, or malfeasance or misdemeanor in office, but judgment in such cases shall not extend further than to removal from office and disqualification to hold any office of trust or profit under the state. The person accused whether convicted or acquitted shall nevertheless be liable to indictment, trial, judgment and punishment according to law.

§ 5. Suspension of duties between impeachment and acquittal. No officer shall exercise the duties of his office after he shall have been impeached and before his acquittal.