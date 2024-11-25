Gov. Noem Announces Cornerstones of Government Accountability

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced four cornerstones to enhance government accountability in the State of South Dakota. As the first step, Governor Noem signed Executive Order 2024-07, which establishes required state employee trainings centered around public trust, duty to act, internal controls, conflict of interest, and a service mindset for the citizens of South Dakota.

“Every dollar that we spend or invest as a state belongs to the people of South Dakota, and they trust us to be wise and responsible with those dollars,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We are taking enhanced measures to strengthen the fortitude of our financial infrastructure and make sure that we are taking care of taxpayer dollars. And we will guarantee that state employees are responsible stewards for the people that they serve.”

The four cornerstones of Governor Noem’s approach to fiscal fortitude include:

Additional annual state employee trainings as outlined in Executive Order 2024-07;

Enhancements to policies, procedures, systems, and technology to strengthen internal controls of taxpayer dollars;

Increasing resources to assist with the mission of the State Board of Internal Control – Governor Noem has already taken action and hired one additional Internal Control Officer; and

A legislative package for the 2025 legislative session, including clearer and stronger accountability measures.

Several actions have already been made as state agencies are onboarded through the Board of Internal Control process. We have more to do. The upcoming implementation of the new BISON state accounting system and the 605 Drive motor vehicle system will provide more safeguards to protect taxpayer dollars that simply were not possible with the state’s aging technology systems.

The State Board of Internal Control was created in 2016 with the goal of establishing and maintaining guidelines for an effective system of accountability to be implemented by state agencies, a code of conduct for use by state agencies, and a conflict of interest policy for use by state agencies. SDCL 1-56-1(3) defines an internal control as “a process that integrates the… procedures, systems, resources, and efforts of an organization and that is designed to… detect and prevent financial malfeasance.”

