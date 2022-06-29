Gov. Noem Launches “Saddle Up” Ad Buy

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, the Kristi for Governor campaign launched a multi-week, six-figure ad buy called “Saddle Up” as part of Governor Kristi Noem’s reelection efforts. The ad features lessons that Governor Noem learned from her dad, how she has applied those lessons to her leadership decisions as Governor, and how they will shape her conservative policies over the next four years.

“‘Get back on that horse and ride.’ It’s what my father taught me since I was a little girl,” Governor Noem says in the ad. “In South Dakota we don’t complain about things, we fix them. I held the reins and refused to let fear steal our Freedom. Here, Freedom runs free. So, saddle up. We’re just getting started.”

Under Governor Noem’s unwavering conservative leadership, South Dakota is thriving. Because of the Governor’s refusal to accept one-size-fits-all, big government overreach, South Dakota has the number one economy in the nation, leads the nation in personal income growth, ranks number one in tourism, and our schoolchildren lead the nation in educational outcomes.

