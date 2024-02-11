Gov. Noem Thanks Supreme Court for Swift Decision

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the South Dakota Supreme Court released its advisory opinion on state legislators’ interest in state or county contracts in response to Governor Noem’s request. The advisory opinion can be found here.

“I want to thank the Supreme Court for answering my request to clarify the question of legislative contracts and its diligence in providing a succinct answer, and I want to thank the Attorney General and Legislature for supporting this request,” said Governor Noem. “The court acted swiftly to provide clarity for both the executive and legislative branches, and we are grateful for their work. My team is reviewing this decision and will be announcing legislative appointments very soon.”

##