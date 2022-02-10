Gov. Noem to LA County Cops: “Come to South Dakota”
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem invited Los Angeles County law enforcement officers who are facing potential firing over their personal health choices to move to South Dakota. 4,000 Los Angeles County officers are facing potential firing over their vaccination status.
“South Dakota honors our law enforcement officers, and we respect personal freedom. In particular, we appreciate the tireless work that law enforcement does to defend our freedoms,” said Governor Noem. “In South Dakota, you will not be fired for making personal health decisions. We are working on legislation to protect your right to medical, religious, and natural immunity exemptions to COVID-19 vaccinations. We would love to have you come join us.”
In October 2020, Governor Noem launched a campaign to recruit law enforcement officers to move to South Dakota. The campaign led to hundreds of law enforcement officers being hired in South Dakota.
6 thoughts on “Gov. Noem to LA County Cops: “Come to South Dakota””
We have enough new unwanted thugs in our state. Since she’s been offering these invitations we have Trump and Let’s Go Brandon flags all over town.
Loud hacked up pickups with bogus flags waving
out the back roar through towns at will.
These are not South Dakotans. They are like the
AKIAs that attend Sturgis and foul are beloved Black Hills.
No wonder our kids leave.
About 80% of adults are vaccinated in this state. Gov. Noem has this genius plan to lower that figure, I guess.
Dear Gov. Noem,
I will take you seriously when YOU stop demanding South Dakotans get vaccines. Last I looked, you require quite a few. The same people who approve her vaccines have approved this one. Give me a break.
She never lets a day go by without dividing us on some issue.
Let’s see how divided we are when she is re-elected by a landslide.
I saw her “landslide” last time.
Did I claim a landslide last time?