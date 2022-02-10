Gov. Noem to LA County Cops: “Come to South Dakota”

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem invited Los Angeles County law enforcement officers who are facing potential firing over their personal health choices to move to South Dakota. 4,000 Los Angeles County officers are facing potential firing over their vaccination status.

“South Dakota honors our law enforcement officers, and we respect personal freedom. In particular, we appreciate the tireless work that law enforcement does to defend our freedoms,” said Governor Noem. “In South Dakota, you will not be fired for making personal health decisions. We are working on legislation to protect your right to medical, religious, and natural immunity exemptions to COVID-19 vaccinations. We would love to have you come join us.”

In October 2020, Governor Noem launched a campaign to recruit law enforcement officers to move to South Dakota. The campaign led to hundreds of law enforcement officers being hired in South Dakota.

