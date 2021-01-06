From Twitter:
.@govkristinoem and PREMIER announce $150 million for needs-based scholarships in South Dakota.
First question from the media: “Do you think the President won the election?” @keloland is playing politics. Governor Noem is helping students. pic.twitter.com/uPD8HKyH82
— Ian Fury (@IanTFury) January 6, 2021
One thought on “Governor Kristi Noem makes massive announcement for education. KELOland trying to play politics”
“To each according to need.”
What happened to investing where it will do the most good?
I haven’t read this yet .. not sure I have the stomach for it today after 16 years of being a home school parent and being shat upon by so many unthinking naves outsourcing the rearing of their children to a school system encouraging sex change operations for minors.
We have seen some positive developments for home schoolers, but my ongoing investigations of the strings attached to these “opportunities” are .. mind numbing.
It’s time to cut the chord from China.