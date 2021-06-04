Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Arbitrary and Unlawful

Arbitrary and Unlawful

By: Governor Kristi Noem

June 4, 2021

There is no better place than Mount Rushmore to celebrate America’s birthday. Independence Day is the celebration of our nation and our founding principles of freedom, equality, and opportunity. Thomas Jefferson wrote the beautiful document that declared the United States of America free and independent. George Washington’s leadership in the American Revolution ensured that our independence was established and protected.

Unfortunately, the Biden Administration does not share South Dakota’s desire to celebrate America’s birthday at our Shrine of Democracy. They arbitrarily and unlawfully denied our permit to hold the event this year, violating a memorandum of agreement that the State of South Dakota had with the Department of Interior.

A federal district court judge recently sided with the Biden Administration and denied our request to honor our agreement with federal authorities and hold fireworks at Mount Rushmore this year. But this fight is not over. My legal team is appealing the court’s ruling so that we can celebrate America’s independence at Mount Rushmore next year and into the future.

Unfortunately, by cancelling our fireworks celebration, the Biden Administration is caving to the radical elements of the modern Democrat party. They wish to cancel the great men on that mountain who accomplished so much to make America the most special nation in history. It’s but their latest attack on American history and our founding principles. It falls in line with recent promotion of critical race theory and revisionist history like the 1619 Project.

In the radical left’s view, America has become one of the villains of history. That’s why they promote kneeling for our national anthem. That’s why they tear down statues honoring our nation’s heroes. And that’s why last year there were calls to tear down Mount Rushmore itself.

We know the truth. We know that America is the greatest nation that the world has ever known. While America has fallen short of our founding ideals at times, our nation’s greatest triumphs are in the moments when we’ve made progress towards realizing those ideals.

Independence Day is about celebrating those ideals and the tremendous history that makes them possible. It’s about celebrating the things that make America exceptional, including the exceptional men on Mount Rushmore. They were flawed men – every single one of us has our own flaws. But they led our country through challenging times, and we are stronger for that leadership.

A fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore is the best possible way to celebrate not only those men, but also, and more importantly, the ideals that they dedicated their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor to achieve. Despite the Biden Administration’s arbitrary and unlawful decision, we will continue fighting to once again return fireworks to Mount Rushmore.

###