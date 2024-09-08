Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Safer Communities

Safer Communities

By: Gov. Kristi Noem

September 6, 2024

We recently celebrated the graduation of 20 new law enforcement officers in South Dakota. This graduation was unique because it included the first ever tribal-focused law enforcement training put on by a state, rather than by the federal government. Eight tribal law enforcement officers immediately began protecting and serving their communities.

I was particularly touched by their families who were in attendance. As I looked at the pride beaming from their families, I realized why these new officers accepted this calling: they want their families to grow up in safe and prosperous communities. And they are willing to be the boots on the ground to ensure that happens.

That graduation was a very honorable day. Those men and women stepped up to serve the public – and the public will look to them for what is right and what is wrong. On their toughest days, their oath as a law enforcement officer will be what gets them through. They will show compassion and empathy to people on their hardest days, and they will keep a steady hand when hard times are in front of us.

We respect law enforcement because they are the ones who protect our Freedoms here at home. Earlier this year, I released an ad for Freedom Works Here to recruit law enforcement officers to South Dakota. We’ve already made South Dakota the Freest state in America – and with more law enforcement officers, we’ll make it the safest, too.

Too many other states and cities have a different story to tell. In New York City, more than 2,500 officers resigned last year – 43% more than five years prior – meanwhile, murders are up 23% from five years ago. And 63% of Americans view crime as an “extremely” or “very” serious problem, the highest percentage ever recorded.

Calls to “defund the police” have turned into actual budget cuts in far too many communities. And the Biden-Harris Administration has even made this a reality for tribal communities here in South Dakota, as they have consistently underfunded tribal law enforcement.

But we must not be afraid because of threats to public safety. At that law enforcement graduation, I quoted Paul’s words in 2 Timothy to those new officers: “God has not given us a spirit of fear – but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”

These officers have tremendous power in their new roles. And they will use that power with love. And they will make decisions with the sound mind that their training provides them to serve the people of their communities with excellence. I am so proud to have them protecting and serving our communities.

After the graduation, I met with tribal leaders from six of our state’s tribes to discuss next steps to improve public safety in tribal communities. We talked about how to increase the amount of tribal law enforcement officers coming through our state academy. We also discussed the benefits of Mutual Aid Agreements like we just signed with the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe. Our conversations are turning into real solutions.

I will continue to push for meaningful action from Washington, D.C. – both from Congress and from the Biden-Harris Administration. They need to do their part to keep our tribal communities safe, including closing the wide-open Southern Border. Until those common-sense actions are taken, South Dakota will continue to do our part. And we will celebrate landmark days like this law enforcement graduation.

###