Governor Noem Introduces Legislation on DEX

Also Introduces Legislation to Protect Charitable Organizations

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will introduce two pieces of legislation.

Governor Noem is introducing legislation that will authorize the Department of Agriculture – and future Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) – to contract for construction of the Dakota Events CompleX (DEX).

“In South Dakota, we see challenges as an opportunity to grow, to build for the future,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “The new DEX will be a state-of-the-art facility which will attract regional and national events to Huron. I’m excited for DANR to get to work on this project and to complete the DEX by the 2022 State Fair.”

Additionally, Governor Noem is introducing legislation to protect charitable organizations from having their donor information doxed.

“South Dakotans should be free to give to charity without having their personal information released against their will,” continued Governor Noem. “I am committed to fighting for the privacy rights of all South Dakotans, especially those who generously give of their own treasures to support charitable organizations.”

