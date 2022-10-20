Governor Noem Orders Flags at Half Staff in Honor of Former Governor Harvey Wollman

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that flags will be at half-staff from sunrise until sundown statewide, effective immediately, in honor of former Governor Harvey Wollman. Flags will remain at half-staff until the day of Governor Wollman’s interment, which will be announced at a later time.

“Harvey Wollman stood up and answered the call of duty, stepping into the role of Governor at a difficult time for our state,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “During his brief tenure as governor, he advanced water development in our state and helped bring about the eventual repeal of the state’s personal property tax. In South Dakota, we honor our leaders. We honor their accomplishments. We honor our history.”

Wollman ran for Lieutenant Governor on a ticket with Governor Richard Kneip in 1974. When Governor Kneip resigned to become the United States Ambassador to Singapore in 1978, Wollman stepped up to the role of Governor of South Dakota. Before serving in the executive branch, Wollman served in the State Senate from 1969-1975, including as Democrat leader from 1971-1974.

Details on funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.

