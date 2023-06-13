Governor’s Chief of Staff Mark Miller departing

I’d heard the rumor earlier today, and now news reports are out that Mark Miller is out as Gov’s Kristi Noem’s Chief of Staff, as I’m told an announcement was made to staff this morning.

Congratulations and good luck to Mark, as there fewer jobs in all of state government that are more high stress than being the person responsible for running it all.

