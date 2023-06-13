I’d heard the rumor earlier today, and now news reports are out that Mark Miller is out as Gov’s Kristi Noem’s Chief of Staff, as I’m told an announcement was made to staff this morning.
Congratulations and good luck to Mark, as there fewer jobs in all of state government that are more high stress than being the person responsible for running it all.
3 thoughts on “Governor’s Chief of Staff Mark Miller departing”
Why? Somebody knows. Why does this keep happening?
Probably because he found a job that paid more and was a lot less stressful than running a state?
Further indication Noem isn’t running for POTUS and is unlikely to be VPOTUS?