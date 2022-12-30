Hearing fake “Minnehaha Central Committee” to oust Minnehaha Co GOP leadership fizzled last night.

Bright and early this morning, I’m hearing that the fake “Minnehaha Central Committee” fizzled in its attempted coup last night against the Minnehaha County GOP. The report I received from the inside noted:

“Meeting happened, no board members showed up was told between 25-30 people. They trashed Maggie and Stalzer mostly.”

Without at least two board members, even if they had 30% of Central Committee Members, it’s a meeting that can’t be certified, so game over.

Which might be why they were holding that alleged list of 20% so tightly. Because they already had an inkling of how it was going to happen.