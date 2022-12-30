Bright and early this morning, I’m hearing that the fake “Minnehaha Central Committee” fizzled in its attempted coup last night against the Minnehaha County GOP. The report I received from the inside noted:
“Meeting happened, no board members showed up was told between 25-30 people. They trashed Maggie and Stalzer mostly.”
Without at least two board members, even if they had 30% of Central Committee Members, it’s a meeting that can’t be certified, so game over.
Which might be why they were holding that alleged list of 20% so tightly. Because they already had an inkling of how it was going to happen.
3 thoughts on “Hearing fake “Minnehaha Central Committee” to oust Minnehaha Co GOP leadership fizzled last night.”
I found the deep state account of the events. I’ve reposted here for convenience:
“As the terrorist troop crossed the Missouri with their muskets in hand, blood on their minds, and revolution in their hearts, they lobbed several grenades into our encampment as a precursor to their attack. Luckily the grenades did not go-off since the technology didn’t exist at the time their period-specific weapons were crafted. If not for the heroic discipline of the city Tiger, whisked away from the zoo and placed into a reservoir at the entrance to our patriotic encampment, all may have been lost. Our great leader donned his orange wig made of the shed fibers of the beast and mounted the animal with a single leap from his left toe, twirling into the hand crafted saddle. Lee Schoenbeck, orange wig blowing in the evening breeze, took-up his spear and advanced on the enemy with zeal, riding the Tiger as a Spartan might mount a Zebra, beating the back across the river by shouting loud mean things at them. The enemy defeated, as he towered above them, Lee noticed they were not wearing any shoes, shivering. In a moment of compassion and grace, Schoenbeck discarded his green pointy toed knee high imitation leather Tiger-riding boots to the ground and uttered these now infamous words, “let you wear boots that thou mayest dispense with thy shivering.”
A good time was had by all.
Jim Stalzer and Maggie Sutton are hard working Republicans. As with any group, people may disagree on particulars , but No real Republicans would question Jim or Maggie’s GOP commitment
I heard Tornow was announced as the far-right’s candidate for chair.