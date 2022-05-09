Hearing that was quite the interesting GOP Dinner in Watertown last night. Most consistent comment was that Haugaard was a jerk, as he phoned it in.

I’ve been talking to people about the GOP dinner last night in Watertown, and from the sounds of it, it was quite interesting.
Taffy Howard spoke about her “A” rating on guns, only to be followed by Dusty Johnson who got to speak about his “A+” from the NRA, and his accompanying endorsement. Ouch. Although, while Dusty was talking, I’m told some dude at Taffy’s table stood in front of the podium with some sign, only to have Brett Holien chase him around the room so Dusty could finish his speech.
Also heard about John Thune’s challenger, Bruce Whalen, who generally ranted on, and used some profanity in the direction of Senator Thune’s campaign manager after he spoke. Doesn’t sound very Christian of him. Not that he’s going to win, anyway.
Big item that most people were remarking about was the speech that Steve Haugaard phoned in. No, not his usual phoning it in, but they put him up via speaker over the phone, where he proceeded to generally trash Governor Noem, and the people I all spoke with commented that he was really kind of a jerk. How many votes did he think he was going to get?
Those who are hosting these events, probably a good lesson. Letting a candidate phone in attacks was a mistake. If someone is going to be jerky, they, or their designated speaker should have to show up and own it.
Lee Schoenbeck had a short campaign speech, and use the rest of the time to rebut the tone of Haugaard’s attacks, pointing out that while there are times where he disagrees with Governor Noem, and they may fight over some issues, he knows she cares about South Dakota, and he’s going to work with her to make our state better.
Those remarks and actions kind of set the differences between some of the candidates, as you might see in this advertisement from D4 House Candidate Adam Grimm:
You know, it starts out with a nice sentiment, but then he gets 1/3 of the way in, and he uses the rest of the advertisement to look like a dick. Do we need more people like that in the legislature? No. Does anyone realistically think that this advertisement changed the way anyone attending the dinner is going to vote? No.
But that’s the challenge the GOP faces this election. With record inflation, record gas prices, and an economy that’s facing rocky times, do we need people who point out they are married to a woman, or do we need people who are willing to solve problems without sounding like they spend too much time on facebook?
And there you go.
28 thoughts on “Hearing that was quite the interesting GOP Dinner in Watertown last night. Most consistent comment was that Haugaard was a jerk, as he phoned it in.”
Nothing new from Whalen. All he’s got is name-calling and insults. He’s embarrassing himself.
What names did he use?
Thune’s campaign manager spoke at this dinner?
Steve Haugaard IS a jerk.
This was a problem because Steve can’t give the same speech in Person while Kristi is present. He’s not wrong about the executive orders. But he’s a scared little boy when Noem is in the room. Typical of the say no to everything candidates. All guts on the phone and social media and giant wimps in person when it counts.
He is wrong about the executive order! It is more like an Executive Suggestion. It says they shall stay at home if possible. Also gives examples of reasons to leave. Has no threat of enforcement etc.
Then why issue it? If it has no teeth behind it? Grandstanding like Noem is always doing perhaps
Obviously, you don’t follow current events if you don’t understand Adam Grimm’s joke. I thought it was hilarious considering future Supreme Court Justice Jackson’s refusal to define what a woman is. Adam is a funny guy and he’s got the right values for South Dakota. AND his joke won my vote!
Don’t be a simpleton. I am well aware of where it comes from.
It’s just not that funny,
It’s slightly demeaning in reference to his wife, and again, underlines the impression that he wants to govern by Internet meme.
It’s funny cuz Trump’s whole MO is being a dick.
This. ^ Totally this ..
Somewhere along the line it became more rude to speak one’s mind than to loot their country.
It is a darn shame that Mr. Haugaard could not appear in person to be a jerk. But, one can assume, he is phoning in even his end-stage jerkiness.
I, for one, fear how this casts onto young Ms. Howard who is actually out there kind of trying. She cast her skirts in with the Haugaardianism, and now is left to flail in the wind alone? That reaks bad for Mr. Haguaard. Bad indeed.
Now I know why Pennington County has decided to not allow them to speak at their Lincoln Day Dinner.
Disappointed in Adam Grimm. I thought he was a serious candidate until I read his campaign piece. Calling people Rino’s is just plain dumb and then goes further by saying the party is corrupt. This horrible campaign piece is a sign of a failed campaign. I won’t be surprised to see him come in last on Primary election night.
Don’t count your ducks before they’re hatched….
The people of South Dakota will be privileged to have Adam Grimm win the election and represent them in the State house! Adam is by far the most qualified candidate on the slate and his presence will ensure that the Constitutional Rights, family values, and honorable heritage so cherished by the average citizen in SD will be protected!
To whom it may concern: do not be swayed from the prospect of casting your vote for ADAM GRIMM, those bashing him on sites like this one are afraid to relinquish their control on you and his opponents want to steer you away from what is good and right for the people of South Dakota. Vote for a safe, sincere, and secure future; VOTE FOR ADAM GRIMM!
Too many buzzwords. Can you make a couple policy positions more concrete?
I’d agree. That’s typing a lot of words without actually saying anything.
I think what Adam Grim stands for is – The constitution, not party politics. I believe by calling out the left side of the party is taking a stand on just how the party has been hijacked by the left in order to move the party closer to the fascist regime coming from outside the state. Those of us who want a ‘strong’ conservative government, backed up by the true morals, values, and duties of the people, that is when you have a “true republic”. A little in party fight for control is not a bad thing, calling a portion of the party RINO’s is not a bad thing when you are using it as a tool to move the party back to the right.
I do not believe in all the name calling, nor personal attacks, but what I love to see are candidates who have the passion to make their voices heard in order to enforce the constitution, while maintaining a sense of true founding principles laid out in the Declaration of 1776.
Not only are we seeing this played out during the election process, we are seeing this cat and mouse fight playout vigorously during legislative debates. Is that good or bad?
Is South Dakota Politics really truly conservative? Or is South Dakota only conservative when it wants to be…
from the looks of that campaign ad, Adam Grimm is just Stace Nelson 2.0
He called his fellow legislators criminals and rinos, and annoyed so many people nobody wanted to work with him, which resulted in him not accomplishing anything. He wasted everybody’s time by introducing resolution after resolution, and spent all his time grandstanding.
We’ve seen this act before. Grimm’s campaign ad indicates he will be a gloriously ineffective legislator.
grudznick is the de facto ranker of ineffectiveness in the legislatures, more or less, so we will have to see where this young Mr. Grimm ends up in the event he is elected.
Mr. Klouceck remains the #1, most ineffective in the legislatures, ever, with Mr. Nelson a close #2. This young fellow, Mr. Grimm, probably projects as a top 10 most ineffective right out of the gate, although he hasn’t even pitched a law bill or shown up for a bullpen session with the council of legislative ineffectiveness yet.
What do you call an EFFECTIVE LEGISLATUTER?
A) Some who gets bills passed; or
B) a person unwilling to compromise on constitutional ideals.
Was this Bruce’s comments about delousing Thune?
Because if you lay with dogs (assuming you haven’t shot them), you could get fleas.
Is Thune totally compromised?
Is “Anonymous” another word for coward? Why do I have the sneaking suspicion that most if not all of the above comments by “Anonymous” are actually written by the same cowardly person?
perhaps you should take heed. If you trash your opponent, and only your opponent, it’s unlikely you will have to work together at a later date. One of you will be in the legislature and the other will not. So trashing your opponent works.
But when you trash everybody else in the legislature, and you go on to win the seat, you are going to have to work with the other members. Even though they have won their respective seats, it will be quite possible your attacks have cost them some votes, and they won’t like that, or you.
When you need their votes on a piece of legislation they will likely tell you to go take a seat, in tbe men’s room.
Does the same advice go to those calling other members WACKADOODLES? asking for a friend.
This is why, outside of Mr. Klouceck, the Whackadoodles currently have a firm grip on 5 of the Top 10 Most Ineffective in the Legsilatures list.