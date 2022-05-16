Hillary Clinton Donor Liz May liz-splaining who is and who is not a “real Republican”

Apparently Liz May is sending out postcards this week explaining to Republican voters in selected Districts who is and is not a fake Republican.

This would be the same Liz May who was outed two years ago as having been a Hillary Clinton for President donor in 2008:

In case that’s tough to read, here’s a close-up:

If Hillary Clinton supporter Liz May is setting standards for who is and who is not a “true Republican,” then we’re all in trouble.

** Update **

Just had a reader send this over to me.

South Dakota Citizens for Liberty, a Rapid City conservative advocacy group, named the lawmakers Monday as part of a legislative scorecard report. An official said the party switches raise questions about lawmakers’ commitment to conservative ideology. and.. Sen. Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen, went to the county courthouse Monday to re-assess his voting record but wasn’t able to get answers as it was closed for Native American Day. “I’m wondering if it’s accurate,” Novstrup said. “There’s a possibility I switched over if there was a primary that wanted to vote it, but it would’ve only been for about a month. And so what?”

Read that here.

So, Liz May’s PAC is attacking Rachel Dix for not being a Republican her whole life, when Tonchi Weaver’s group was attacking Al Novstrup for the same thing a few years ago?

These guys need to figure out their purity tests.