Apparently Liz May is sending out postcards this week explaining to Republican voters in selected Districts who is and is not a fake Republican.
This would be the same Liz May who was outed two years ago as having been a Hillary Clinton for President donor in 2008:
In case that’s tough to read, here’s a close-up:
If Hillary Clinton supporter Liz May is setting standards for who is and who is not a “true Republican,” then we’re all in trouble.
** Update **
Just had a reader send this over to me.
South Dakota Citizens for Liberty, a Rapid City conservative advocacy group, named the lawmakers Monday as part of a legislative scorecard report. An official said the party switches raise questions about lawmakers’ commitment to conservative ideology.
and..
Sen. Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen, went to the county courthouse Monday to re-assess his voting record but wasn’t able to get answers as it was closed for Native American Day.
“I’m wondering if it’s accurate,” Novstrup said. “There’s a possibility I switched over if there was a primary that wanted to vote it, but it would’ve only been for about a month. And so what?”
So, Liz May’s PAC is attacking Rachel Dix for not being a Republican her whole life, when Tonchi Weaver’s group was attacking Al Novstrup for the same thing a few years ago?
These guys need to figure out their purity tests.
4 thoughts on “Hillary Clinton Donor Liz May liz-splaining who is and who is not a “real Republican””
The trouble started with the Tea Party calling Reagan Republicans “RINOs”.
Never heard THAT one before.
I gave Hillary $25 in 2008, before Obama locked it in. Obama scared the hell out of me, wanting to invade Pakistan and all.
Kind of off-subject, but still regarding the postcard. Is this picture of Liz from 1995 or earlier? If we are going to be truthful and all…