Hospitalizations for COVID are running pretty consistent with 95% not having gotten vaccinated.

From Sanford Health, the latest report seems to show that of the people hospitalized, we’re continuing to run consistent numbers when you compare it to the prior report. First the latest report from 7 hours ago…:

And the prior report from about a week ago..

About the same hospitalized and in the ICU, but the number on ventilators seems to be starting to creep up.

Big commonality is that 95% of the people in the hospital sick with COVID-19 have not gotten vaccinated.

Just sayin.