House Leadership mansplains the budget process and their battle with Governor Kristi Noem.

I can almost hear the harrumphs from here.

Political reporters Joe Sneve from the Argus Leader and Austin Goss of Dakota News Now put on a roundtable with outgoing Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch and House Appropriations Chair Chris Karr in what was largely a rebuttal of Governor Kristi Noem’s criticisms of how the House handled the budget process this year, as well as the legislation that which may have them coming back to Pierre again and again to authorize expenditures of federal funds.

There’s no embed code, but you can click here, or on the image to watch the video on facebook.

We did find out that Karr is planning on running again for the House, but with a little more than 2 weeks to go until the deadline, Gosch won’t commit to running for the House, or whether he’s going to attempt to run for the State Senate.

Give it a watch for yourself, and let us know what you think.