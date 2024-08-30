I’d wondered where he’d gotten off to. SDGOP boots election huckster Rick Weible from the Fair Booth

From Twitter, looks like the election truthers got booted from the SDGOP fair booth because someone was trying to use the space for their personal agenda…
The SD GOP kicked out election integrity expert Rick Weible @weible_rick from their booth at the SD State Fair yesterday for talking about election integrity. Their position on ensuring our voices count through our votes is crystal clear now!@TodRevolution @SDGOP
I’d wondered where Rick had gotten off to. He’s been keeping a low profile since the primary.
*update* – Had a note from a SDGOP booth worker who was there all day. He says that this entire incident was a fabrication, and that the twitter post was “click bait from those trying to defame the party.”
That would not come as a shock.
Even though it would be more humorous if they told Minnesota Rick to “hit the road, jack.”
He’s also been showing up at the Minnehaha County Commission meetings in support of Leah Anderson when she turns on the bat-shit-crazy signal
The former mayor of St. Boni, MN has been making the far extreme right talking circuit in MN making sure his efforts in sowing chaos in that state have not diminished.
Here he is on the far extreme right Alpha News doing an interview.
Former MN Mayor speaks out about broken elections and voting.
Alpha News pushes conspiracies, Un-electable extreme candidates, extreme right legislators that have terrible records for legislative productivity. It is more of the former 1 term extremist legislator Erik Mortensen Action 4 Liberty types being Libertarians who run as Republicans. He was kicked out of the Republican House Caucus, Kicked out of the “New Republican Caucus (Libertarian Freedom Caucus types that don’t get anything done except self promotion antics) and Mortensen torched relationships with DFL House members. Towards the end he was so Radioactive he would zoom in for committee meetings and house floor session and was defeated in the next election but is still sowing chaos via Action4Liberty or Rocks & Cows MN.