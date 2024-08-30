I’d wondered where he’d gotten off to. SDGOP boots election huckster Rick Weible from the Fair Booth

From Twitter, looks like the election truthers got booted from the SDGOP fair booth because someone was trying to use the space for their personal agenda…

The SD GOP kicked out election integrity expert Rick Weible @weible_rick from their booth at the SD State Fair yesterday for talking about election integrity. Their position on ensuring our voices count through our votes is crystal clear now!@TodRevolution @SDGOP — GovWatchSD (@GovWatchSD) August 29, 2024



I’d wondered where Rick had gotten off to. He’s been keeping a low profile since the primary.

*update* – Had a note from a SDGOP booth worker who was there all day. He says that this entire incident was a fabrication, and that the twitter post was “click bait from those trying to defame the party.”

That would not come as a shock.

Even though it would be more humorous if they told Minnesota Rick to “hit the road, jack.”