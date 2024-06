This is real, and it’s out on “Worldviewtube.com” right now: South Dakota Auditor Does NOT Rule Out CIA Involvement in Irregularities and Statistically Improbable Results That Suggest Computer Manipulation in Election Results

CIA Involvement? Oh my god. This is a South Dakota Republican Elected County Auditor feeding this kind of batsh*t crazy.

Minnehaha County officials, you need to go watch this, and take appropriate action.