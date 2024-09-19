KELO: SD Supreme Court suspends Ravnsborg Law License for 6 months.

From KELOland news, a decision has finally been handed down in the matter of the law license for former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg:

The justices in their decision on Thursday found that Ravnsborg violated Rule 8.4(c) which prohibits a lawyer from “engag[ing] in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation[.]”

Chief Justice Steven Jensen wrote that Ravnsborg wasn’t truthful with investigators about the use of his phones prior to the crash.

“Ravnsborg’s responses demonstrated a concerted effort to avoid criminal liability, through dishonesty and misrepresentations, which violated Rule 8.4(c),” Chief Justice Jensen stated. “Finally, Ravnsborg’s patent dishonesty concerning the use of his phone, as well as the developed forensic evidence, raise genuine questions about the integrity of his statements regarding the night of the accident. This conduct, particularly considering Ravnsborg’s prominent position as attorney general, reflected adversely on the legal profession as a whole and impeded the administration of justice.”

The justices also found that Ravnsborg’s conduct as attorney general violated two other rules governing attorneys.