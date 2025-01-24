Legislator Dylan Jordan signing letter for Mirzayants group to get donors to send money to Colorado

This week South Dakota District 4 State Representative Dylan Jordan was front and center as the new prime sponsor of School Voucher measure, House Bill 1009 backed by the Young Americans for Liberty/American Action Fund and their lobbyist Anthony Mirzayants.

And in a case of “you shake my hand, I’ll shake yours,” in a mailing that’s blasting far and wide across South Dakota Representative Jordan and Lobbyist Miryzants are snuggling up again in a mailing to raise money for his “friend Anthony Miryzants” on the back of pipeline fight rhetoric:

Mirzayants_LandGrab by Pat Powers on Scribd

What the game seems to be is to get letter recipients all lathered up to separate them from their money, and to send the organization a check..

The letter blares “Stop the Socialist Land Grab in South Dakota!” Of course, only on the envelope do they touch on the fact that this money is intended to go out of state to Colorado (for the benefit of a Texas based group).

In other words, the intent is to get people all ginned up on an issue to get them to send a check over a South Dakota issue that I suspect is going to have a lot of overhead costs that don’t make it anywhere near the Rushmore State.