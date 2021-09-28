From my e-mail box:
Pat,
Tonight at 8pm ET (and again at 10pm ET), Newsmax will be airing a special town hall with Governor Noem from the Reagan Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.
She’ll be sitting down with Rob Schmitt for a wide-ranging conversation and we hope you’ll tune in.
You can either watch online, or on your TV or streaming device.
– Team Noem
9 thoughts on “Message from Team Noem – Newsmax Town Hall w/Kristi Noem from Reagan Ranch tonight”
Hard pass.
Why?
I know dems are the least informed but maybe you can at least try.
It’s not meant to be informative, it’s to play victim to the base. Perhaps if they touch on the appraiser thing I’ll tune in!
She can’t get the distraction out fast enough. Didn’t she build a studio in Pierre for this exact purpose?
Imagine that –Kristi is out of state again and in front of a camera
horrifying
Reagan?? She would never let someone who personally got the assault weapon bill passed and who started amnesty as well as raising taxes on the rich by eliminating capital gains subsidy be on her ticket.
Reagan on his worst day was better than Biden and Obama on their best days, silly.
How is that trickle down economics working?