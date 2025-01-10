Minnehaha County Republican organization elections tonight

The Minnehaha County Republican Party is attempting to turn over a new leaf tonight with county elections being held for party officers.

I kind of wish they were live streaming it, because it sounds like a complete circus. Minnehaha County Commissioner Joe Kippley is running for chair to represent the adults in the room against current Minnehaha County Republican Vice Chair Jennifer Foss, who in 2024 was attempting to recruit petition carriers for an independent candidate against congressman Dusty Johnson. There’s also a Cory Peterson (Pederson?) running for chair as well.

From the handout that was sent to me, it looks like the Foss team wants to spend the parties time having Trump parades, despite the fact President Trump is barred from a third term.

Not much in that flyer for helping candidates and fundraising, which is the actual job of the county parties.

Stay tuned for updates..

And I’m being told reports are that Joe Kippley was bumped out of the contest for chair, so the hopes of adults running the Republican organization for the state’s largest county have quickly gone downhill. Also told a number of people walked out at that point.

Oh well..