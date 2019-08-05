New Dem ED had attacked conservative Christian group for views, opposed to Republican position on traditional marriage.

Paula Hawks’ new hire for Executive Director for the South Dakota Democrat Party Stacey Burnette appears to have issues with those who stand on the side of traditional marriage, and has attacked at least one candidate for an endorsement from a South Dakota Christian organization.

In April of 2018, during his race Burnette attacked now Mayor Paul TenHaken for being endorsed by the South Dakota Family Heritage Alliance, a group advocating for Christian values, claiming that it’s some sort of hate group:

I have been following the mayoral election closely and was very disappointed to hear that you actively sought out and accepted an endorsement from the Family Heritage Alliance. While this group claims to represent Christian values, its only devotion has been to support hate and discrimination against the LGBT, Muslims and people of color in South Dakota. By accepting the FHA’s support, you are turning your backs on a large population of folks in Sioux Falls who’ve been a target of their legislative bullying in Pierre.

Read that here.

In one breath, she calls her own family loving, and calls people who don’t agree with her as supportive of “hate and discrimination.” Which doesn’t seem very loving.

And for promoting their values, the Family Heritage Alliance was accused of “legislative bullying.”

Just a month later, in May of 2018, Burnette went on KELOland in a story critical of the Republican Primary candidates for their positions on traditional marriage being between one man and one woman as noted in a televised debate held at that time:

With SDDP Chair Paula Hawks’ hiring of Burnette, it appears that the South Dakota Democrat Party is giving up all appearances of being a place where those professing to be Christians will be welcome, and traditional values will be tolerated.

Over the last eight years, Democrats claimed to be a place where they were ok with people such as former SDDP Chair Ann Tornberg professing she was pro-life. But that time may be over.

This could be a dark time for them, as they make people who hold traditional values feel more and more unwelcome and pushed out, accelerating their exodus from the party of FDR and Kennedy as social justice warriors and the hard left cement their hold over the South Dakota Democrat Party.