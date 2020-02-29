Noem Signs Legislation to Reduce Regulations, Make Business Easier for South Dakotans

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem this week signed five bills into law that reduce regulations and make business easier for South Dakotans.

Gov. Noem is joined by representatives from state agencies, the Cosmetology Commission, and the Board of Barber Examiners to announce the signing of bills that reduce regulations

“In order to grow businesses and strengthen communities in South Dakota, we’re putting people over paperwork and eliminating unnecessary regulations,” said Noem. “This week, I signed five bills that ease professional licensing requirements. By streamlining these processes and eliminating barriers, we’re able to roll out the red carpet and cut through red tape.”

“Thank you, Governor Noem, for your leadership and support on the issue of smart regulation,” said Dawn Dovre, Deputy Secretary for the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.“These bills help real people go to work, fulfill their careers, and make a living. These efforts cut red tape, help people make a living, and allow people to stay and work right here in South Dakota.”

In 2019, Noem directed the Department of Labor and Regulation to do a comprehensive review of South Dakota’s licensing boards and commissions. The Departments of Labor and Regulation, Health, Social Services, Agriculture, and the Governor’s Office began this review process in June 2019, which resulted in recommendations for improvements and advancements in professional and occupational licensing reform.

“I’m proud of the progress we’ve made to ease licensing burdens on businesses, but we’re not stopping there. In the next year, we’ll be looking at additional steps toward the goal of smart regulation. We’ll work to repeal required licenses that serve no real public protection purpose, improve access to a one-stop online website for applications and renewals, and identify opportunities to allow reciprocity from states sharing similar licensing requirements. Our state is open for business, and we’ll continue to work toward ways we can make economic progress in our communities possible for many years to come,” Noem concluded.

The five bills are:

SB10 – An Act to revise certain provisions regarding cosmetology licensees.

– An Act to revise certain provisions regarding cosmetology licensees. SB11 – An Act to revise certain provisions regarding third party insurance plan administrators.

– An Act to revise certain provisions regarding third party insurance plan administrators. SB12 – An Act to revise certain provisions regarding comity licensure in the technical professions.

– An Act to revise certain provisions regarding comity licensure in the technical professions. SB13 – An Act to revise certain educational requirements for the practice of barbering.

– An Act to revise certain educational requirements for the practice of barbering. SB23 – An Act to repeal the high school graduation or equivalent requirement for certain licensed professional.

In addition, the Governor also signed the following pieces of legislation this week:

HB1006 – An Act to authorize the secretary of revenue to contract with certain entities for purposes of creating or maintaining a database to determine agricultural income value and to specify the mandatory and permissive data of the database.

– An Act to authorize the secretary of revenue to contract with certain entities for purposes of creating or maintaining a database to determine agricultural income value and to specify the mandatory and permissive data of the database. HB1010 – An Act to revise provisions regarding testimony of qualified mental health professionals at involuntary commitment hearings.

– An Act to revise provisions regarding testimony of qualified mental health professionals at involuntary commitment hearings. HB1019 – An Act to revise certain references to the Internal Revenue Code.

– An Act to revise certain references to the Internal Revenue Code. HB1021 – An Act to revise certain provisions regarding the South Dakota Lottery Commission.

– An Act to revise certain provisions regarding the South Dakota Lottery Commission. HB1022 – An Act to revise certain provisions regarding dealer licenses for motor vehicle, snowmobile, and boat sales.

– An Act to revise certain provisions regarding dealer licenses for motor vehicle, snowmobile, and boat sales. HB1028 – An Act to revise certain provisions regarding pesticide registration and application.

– An Act to revise certain provisions regarding pesticide registration and application. HB1031 – An Act to revise certain provisions regarding school district fiduciary funds.

– An Act to revise certain provisions regarding school district fiduciary funds. HB1037 – An Act to update the adoption of certain American Society for Testing and Materials and National Institute of Standards and Technology standards and certain federal regulations.

– An Act to update the adoption of certain American Society for Testing and Materials and National Institute of Standards and Technology standards and certain federal regulations. HB1038 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding manufactured home construction and safety standards.

– An act to revise certain provisions regarding manufactured home construction and safety standards. HB1053 – An Act to revise certain provisions regarding the submission process for ballot measures.

– An Act to revise certain provisions regarding the submission process for ballot measures. SB30 – An act to update references to certain federal motor carrier regulations.

Click here to download audio of Noem’s announcement.

##