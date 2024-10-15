October 2024 FEC Reports: Senator John Thune – $865k in receipts, $4M donation to NRSC and $15M Cash on hand.

Senator Thune continues to add to his unmatched campaign account as he prepares to help candidates across the country.

John Thune Oct 2024 FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

Senator John Thune filed his latest FEC report today, underlining why he’s going to be the next majority leader as he transferred an incredible $4 Million to the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The Senator raised $865,939.28, and spent $4,173,553.55, including that big transfer. And he still has $15,210,883.39 cash on hand.