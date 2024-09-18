Senator John Thune raising $1.75 Million for Trump, transfers record $4 MIllion for Senate Candidate campaigns

WOW! Reports are out there today that Senator John Thune is out raising millions for the Trump campaign, as well as transferring record amounts for US Senate Candidates as states prepare to kick off absentee voting:

Republican Senate Minority Whip John Thune of South Dakota has raised over $1.75 million for the Trump campaign and Republican candidates across the U.S. ahead of two Wednesday fundraisers in Washington D.C., the Daily Caller has first learned.

Thune, who is running for Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s leadership position, will be attending two fundraisers and has raised more than $1.75 million for the Trump 47 events on Wednesday, headlined by Ohio Republican Senator and Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance. The events will benefit the Trump campaign and Republican Senate candidates.

The Caller also learned that Thune has raised more than $28 million for Senate candidates and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). Last Tuesday, Thune told his fellow GOP Senators that he will transfer $4 million from his campaign account to the NRSC, which is the largest transfer in history from a Senate Republican, a source said to The Hill. It reportedly beats the previous record of $2 million, which was also set by Thune.