Report: Iran hacked trump campaign, leaking documents to media, Biden camp.

The Hill is reporting this afternoon that Iran had hacked documents from President Trump’s campaign, and was attempting to send it to Biden campaign, as well as sending the documents out to the media:

“Iranian malicious cyber actors in late June and early July sent unsolicited emails to individuals then associated with President Biden’s campaign that contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump’s campaign as text in the emails,” the agency wrote in a joint statement alongside the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

and..

The alert also said that Iran has “continued their efforts since June to send stolen, non-public material associated with former President Trump’s campaign to U.S. media organizations.”

The statement does not indicate whether any of that information has surfaced publicly, but called the episode “the latest example of Iran’s multi-pronged approach…to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our electoral process.”