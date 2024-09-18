Doeden dumpster-fire event now text-blasting to get people to attend to see floundering candidate

Did you all get the text message tonight telling you what a leading South Dakota conservative you were? Quite a few people I know did, including myself.

An earlier claim from huckster Toby Doeden was that he had already sold 300 tickets at $250-$500 a pop to see a candidate who has made comments about the good old days when women couldn’t vote as well as some holocaust denial, along with reports he has had a pornography problem (which he denies, of course.)

Of course, anyone who’s ever put on a political event in South Dakota knows the claim about selling that many tickets at that price is utter silliness. And tonight‘s text blast confirms it.

In case you’re not a influential conservative like I am, here’s the text that went out, spamming many Republicans, begging people to attend:

One comment made to me about Robinson‘s headlining this event, is why? Why is he leaving his state at a time when he is crashing in the polls and has gone from slightly up on occasion, to where the most recent polling shows him at below 40% in an ever widening spread.

For gosh’s sake, if that interests you, give it another week and any tickets that are out there are likely to be handed out for free to try to fill seats.

If someone hands you a free ticket to go, just keep in mind you too can be treated to keynote comments such as: “North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) scoffs at the idea that young women should have access to birth control and, repeatedly waving his hand near his groin, says they just need to “get this under control.”