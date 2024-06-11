Release: DNC Investing $70,000 in South Dakota Democratic Party

Editor’s note – This should raise a flag for those who profess to be Republican. – pp

DNC Investing $70,000 in South Dakota Democratic Party

June 11th, 2024

The Democratic National Committee recently announced nearly $2 million in new grants to 11 non-battleground state parties, including $70,000 for the South Dakota Democratic Party. This first of its kind investment will support voter registration efforts and down ballot candidates. A significant portion of this funding will support voter registration, engagement and rides to the polls on South Dakota’s Native reservations.

“This investment in the Tribal Nations across South Dakota will mean Native American voices are heard when it comes to the future of this state and the reservations,” said SDDP Chair Shane Merrill. “In a year where relations between the state government and tribal governments are declining, it’s extremely important to make sure tribal members can cast their ballot and vote for people who will best represent their interests.”

For questions, you can contact the SDDP Executive Director Dan Ahlers at [email protected] or contact the state party office by phone at 605-271-5405 or 605-940-3071.