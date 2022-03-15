Release: Rapid City Businessman Steve Duffy announces bid for District 32 South Dakota House

Rapid City Businessman Steve Duffy announces bid for District 32 South Dakota House

Steve Duffy, longtime Rapid City businessman, announces today his candidacy for a seat in the South Dakota House of Representatives for District 32.

With Rep. Chris Johnson recently announcing he would not seek reelection, several current and former Republican leaders from around the state encouraged Duffy to run for the open seat. After talking with family, the fourth generation South Dakotan is excited to announce his candidacy. “I’ve watched the legislature up close for the last three years and believe I can make a difference,” says Duffy.

Smart growth in Rapid City and South Dakota will be his main priority. “I have worked with so many small businesses over a 40-year career in Rapid City and am a small business owner myself,” explains Duffy. “There are many challenges and risks for these self-reliant job creators. As a small business owner, I always found it easier to do business with free-market policies in place that promote sensible economic growth.”

Duffy worked 23 years as a television advertising executive and sales manager. He also managed South Dakota Cable and now owns several rental properties.

“If elected, it would be an honor to serve my city and state, promoting economic growth, balancing business interests with quality-of-life issues, always striving to keep the tax burden low.” Duffy continues, “This includes good-paying jobs, work-force housing, reliable transportation, quality education and much more.”

Steve Duffy is married to Helene Duhamel. With their three children they have lived in District 32 for nearly 40 years.