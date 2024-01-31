Release: SD Bill Will Provide Clarity to Doctors on State’s Life of the Mother Provision

SD Bill Will Provide Clarity to Doctors on State’s Life of the Mother Provision

States Should Look to South Dakota in Dispelling Abortion Industry Misinformation

Pierre, S.D. – Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt has filed a bill to protect the lives of South Dakota pregnant women who face a medical emergency. The Medical Education Bill, HB 1224, allocates $100,000 for a training video and materials to educate doctors and hospitals throughout the state on the life of the mother provision in South Dakota’s life at conception law. Co-sponsors of the bill include Rep. Jon Hansen and Sen. Erin Tobin.

The materials will be established through the Department of Health and with input from the attorney general, medical professionals and legal experts. The video will cover the details of the state’s abortion law, the most common medical conditions that threaten the life or health of a pregnant woman, the standards of care for treating a pregnant woman in a medical emergency, and a practitioner’s ability to use reasonable medical judgment in all situations.

Kelsey Pritchard, state public affairs director for SBA Pro-Life America, thanked Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt for bringing the legislation:

“As a South Dakota mom, I’m grateful to Rep. Rehfeldt for sponsoring the Med Ed Bill so it is clear to doctors and those across this state that pregnant women can and should receive timely medical care in an emergency. The abortion industry has sown confusion on this fact to justify their political agenda for unlimited abortion, putting women’s lives in danger.

“The South Dakota Med Ed Bill is a model for how states around the country can protect the health of moms by addressing the confusion caused by the abortion industry through explaining how state laws as written allow doctors to act. This bill and any bill like it that protects women’s lives should have unanimous approval across the board by both Republicans and Democrats.”

