Release: SDGOP Hires Executive Director for 2022 Election Cycle

From the SDGOP’s website:

South Dakota Republican Party hires Executive Director for 2022 election cycle

South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman announced today that Terin Lucero, former Political Director for the Republican Party of Virginia and Deputy Director for Data Analytics for the Youngkin for Governor campaign, has been hired as the SDGOP’s Executive Director for the 2022 election cycle.

Lederman noted “We are excited to bring someone on with Terin’s experience, and it shows the Republican Party’s level of commitment to maintaining and expanding our historic gains in the number of Republican elected officials in South Dakota.”

“In the past two cycles, the party has seen significant gains in voter registration and fundraising with only a limited amount of staff,” Lederman said, “but with redistricting and a number of new legislative districts, we are taking nothing for granted. The GOP is ready to hit the ground running in 2022.”

In addition to working in Virginia, Lucero also has experience working for the Republican National Committee as a field organizer for the party, and in data analysis where he explored avenues for party growth.

Currently, Republicans control 90% of the legislature with 32 of the Senate’s 35 seats, and 62 of 70 House seats. In addition, Republicans make up 100% of statewide offices where Democrats have not won a race since 2008.