Reports are that Yankton GOP handing out campaign funds based on cherry-picked scorecard from Rapid City group.

From my mailbox, a e-mail newsletter circulated from a group of Yankton County Republicans & (former) GOP donors are reporting that the group that calls themselves the Yankton GOP (despite being de-listed by the party) are handing out campaign funds after reading the cherry-picked scorecards from the Citizens for Liberty group:
Yankton County GOP Distribution of Campaign Funds Based on Ranking in the “Citizens for Liberty” Scorecard
It was revealed on Monday night (October 6) at the Yankton County GOP Meeting that distribution of funds to District 18 candidates was based on their ranking in the “Citizens for Liberty” legislative scorecard. That scorecard is tabulated by an independent political committee not affiliated with the Republican Party. As a result of distributing funds in that manner, Senate Candidate Lauren Nelson who did not have a ranking received $2,000; House Candidate Julie Auch was awarded $1,820 and House Candidate Mike Stevens was given $660.
This is a new twist as in the past campaign funds were awarded equally with all legislative candidates receiving the same amount and all county level candidates receiving the same amount. Of course, candidates without opposition did not receive funds and in some cases if a candidate needed a bit more help, it was awarded.
Contrary to what was done in this primary, funds were never awarded to any candidate in a primary.
Wow. First they hand out donor money in the primary. And now they’re helping candidates based on what a non-Republican group comes up with in a cherry-picked scorecard in their pursuit of ideological purity?
This is not a group worthy of calling themselves the Republican Party.
Isn’t that the same group to be disinvited to the convention only to be voted back on the island by the man bun and his coalition of misfit toys?