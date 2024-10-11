Reports are that Yankton GOP handing out campaign funds based on cherry-picked scorecard from Rapid City group.

From my mailbox, a e-mail newsletter circulated from a group of Yankton County Republicans & (former) GOP donors are reporting that the group that calls themselves the Yankton GOP (despite being de-listed by the party) are handing out campaign funds after reading the cherry-picked scorecards from the Citizens for Liberty group:

Yankton County GOP Distribution of Campaign Funds Based on Ranking in the “Citizens for Liberty” Scorecard

It was revealed on Monday night (October 6) at the Yankton County GOP Meeting that distribution of funds to District 18 candidates was based on their ranking in the “Citizens for Liberty” legislative scorecard. That scorecard is tabulated by an independent political committee not affiliated with the Republican Party. As a result of distributing funds in that manner, Senate Candidate Lauren Nelson who did not have a ranking received $2,000; House Candidate Julie Auch was awarded $1,820 and House Candidate Mike Stevens was given $660.

This is a new twist as in the past campaign funds were awarded equally with all legislative candidates receiving the same amount and all county level candidates receiving the same amount. Of course, candidates without opposition did not receive funds and in some cases if a candidate needed a bit more help, it was awarded.

Contrary to what was done in this primary, funds were never awarded to any candidate in a primary.